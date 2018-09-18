Canada
Single-vehicle crash claims life of 23-year-old man

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Highway 104 happened at 4:10 a.m.

A 23-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Valley early Monday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Highway 104 happened at 4:10 a.m.

The man died in hospital, according to police.

Police closed off exits 20 and 21 to traffic as they investigated the cause of the crash.

The section of road reopened shortly after noon.

 
