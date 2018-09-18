Single-vehicle crash claims life of 23-year-old man

A 23-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Valley early Monday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Highway 104 happened at 4:10 a.m.

READ MORE: Man facing slew of charges after firearms, drugs seized from Moncton home

The man died in hospital, according to police.

Police closed off exits 20 and 21 to traffic as they investigated the cause of the crash.

The section of road reopened shortly after noon.