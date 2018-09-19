4 men charged after 69-year-old man assaulted with pipe in Bible Hill

Four men are facing charges after a 69-year-old man was assaulted in Bible Hill, N.S., Monday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident originated from an altercation between two men in a driveway.

Police say one of the suspects drove into another man’s driveway and an argument started. A short time later, three men arrived in a different vehicle, one holding a pipe.

The homeowner said he didn’t want any trouble and ran into his garage. Police say that’s when the man with the pipe smashed the glass of the garage door.

According to police, the 69-year-old victim lived in the area, heard the commotion and yelled at the four men, telling them to leave the area.

“[The suspects] then came towards him, and two of them held him while the other two men beat him with their fists and the pipe,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“He fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious.”

A woman saw this happening and called 911, according to police. The victim was taken to hospital and was later released.

Workers on a neighbouring property came to the victim’s defence and at that time the four suspects got back into their vehicles and left the area.

Police say they located the two vehicles a short time later and arrested four men. The pipe was also retrieved.

The following charges have been laid in connection with the incident:

Craig Hollis Bessette, 32, of Truro has been charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

William James Desjardins, 27, of Shortts Lake is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon (brass knuckles) for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).

Shawn Kenneth Banfield of Lantz, has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Stephen Guy Lively 32, of Shubenacadie, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief.

All four appeared in Truro provincial court on Tuesday. They were remanded in police custody until their next court appearance Wednesday.