Bones found outside N.B. home in July identified, husband facing 1st-degree murder charge

RCMP’s Major Crime Unit says they have identified bones discovered outside a residence in Dundee, N.B., as those of Brigitte Pelletier, 54.

Her husband, Gilles Moreau, 56, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police were initially called to the home on Splude Street on July 27 to conduct a well-being check on Pelletier. They discovered bones outside the home, which were identified as human on Aug. 1. At the time, the identity of the person was not confirmed.

Meanwhile, Moreau has been remanded into custody and his next court appearance in Campbellton is on Oct. 5.

