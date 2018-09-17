Bones found outside N.B. home in July identified, husband facing 1st-degree murder charge
RCMP’s Major Crime Unit says they have identified bones discovered outside a residence in Dundee, N.B., as those of Brigitte Pelletier, 54.
Her husband, Gilles Moreau, 56, is charged with first-degree murder.
READ MORE: RCMP charge New Brunswick man with 1st-degree murder
Police were initially called to the home on Splude Street on July 27 to conduct a well-being check on Pelletier. They discovered bones outside the home, which were identified as human on Aug. 1. At the time, the identity of the person was not confirmed.
Meanwhile, Moreau has been remanded into custody and his next court appearance in Campbellton is on Oct. 5.
READ MORE: Bones located outside northern N.B. home identified as human after 1st-degree murder charge laid
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.