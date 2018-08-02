Bones located outside northern N.B. home identified as human after 1st-degree murder charge laid
Police have confirmed that human remains were located outside a home in Dundee, N.B., by officers who had gone to the house to conduct a well-being check earlier this week.
New Brunswick RCMP say their major crimes unit positively identified the bones as human on Wednesday.
“Police have not yet been able to positively identify the remains which may take some time to complete,” police said in a news release Thursday.
Police say on July 28 they conducted a well-being check on Brigitte Pelletier, 54, at a residence on Splude Street.
Her body has not been located, but police arrested her spouse, 56-year-old Gilles Moreau, and charged him with first-degree murder.
He appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Tuesday to face the charge.
Moreau remains in custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on Aug. 13.
