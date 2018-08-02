First-degree murder charge laid in connection with Eastern Passage homicide
Police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S., in June.
Investigators arrested Rae’heem Downey on Wednesday. The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.
READ MORE: Family of Eastern Passage homicide victim speaks
In addition to a charge of first-degree murder, Downey is also facing one count of breach of probation.
Jamie Lee Bishop, 21, was walking with a woman on Hornes Road around 12:45 a.m. on June 18, when a passing car stopped and someone in the vehicle shot him.
He was rushed to hospital by a police officer, but later passed away.
READ MORE: 21-year-old man killed in Eastern Passage drive-by shooting
The investigation into Bishop’s homicide is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.