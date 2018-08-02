First-degree murder charge laid in connection with Eastern Passage homicide

Police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S., in June.

Investigators arrested Rae’heem Downey on Wednesday. The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

In addition to a charge of first-degree murder, Downey is also facing one count of breach of probation.

Jamie Lee Bishop, 21, was walking with a woman on Hornes Road around 12:45 a.m. on June 18, when a passing car stopped and someone in the vehicle shot him.

He was rushed to hospital by a police officer, but later passed away.

The investigation into Bishop’s homicide is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.