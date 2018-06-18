21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting: Halifax RCMP
RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old man was killed early Monday morning in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S.
Police say the man was walking with a woman along Hornes Road at around 12:45 a.m., when a passing car stopped and the victim was shot.
The man was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
RCMP do not believe this was a random incident. There is no suspect description available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
