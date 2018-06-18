21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting: Halifax RCMP

RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old man was killed early Monday morning in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Police say the man was walking with a woman along Hornes Road at around 12:45 a.m., when a passing car stopped and the victim was shot.

READ: RCMP investigating shootings in North Preston

The man was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia serious incident investigator identifies man killed by police in Westphal

RCMP do not believe this was a random incident. There is no suspect description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.