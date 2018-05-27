Nova Scotia serious incident investigator identifies man killed by police in Westphal

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has identified the man shot and killed by police on Saturday morning in Westphal, N.S.

The office of Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), identified the man on Sunday as Bradley Thomas Clattenburg, 24, of Truro, N.S.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Felix Cacchione, the organization’s director, said in a phone interview that he’s in the process of locating and interviewing witnesses, and an autopsy will be performed later on Sunday.

He emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages.

“It will take us, at a minimum, several weeks before we have all the information, then we can begin processing that information to determine whether or not a criminal offence occurred,” Cacchione said.

Three officers were at the scene when the shooting took place, he said, and none were injured.

Cacchione said that Clattenburg allegedly had a “sawed-off shotgun” in his hands when he was shot by police, adding that it’s still to be determined if Clattenburg had fired the gun.

SiRT is trying to obtain footage from police vehicles and nearby buildings, he said.

There were at least two shell casings at the scene, Cacchione said in an interview at the scene on Saturday.

In a news release Saturday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said Mounties and Halifax Regional Police officers were at the scene of an “unfolding incident,” which started Saturday morning.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area between 40 Broom Road and Highway 7 in Westphal.

The area was still blocked off on Sunday.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued a second news release Saturday afternoon, saying they responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot another man.

“As members responded, the man fled the home and entered a wooded area,” the news release reads. “While police were attempting to locate him utilizing RCMP Police Dog Services, they were confronted by the man resulting in officers discharging their firearms.”

“I can’t speak to specifics of why the shots were fired,” Cpl. Jennifer Clarke told reporters at the RCMP’s Cole Harbour detachment, about a 6-minute drive from where the shooting occurred.

Police say the suspect died at the scene, and they were not looking for other suspects.

The investigation has now been turned over to SiRT and RCMP say they have no further comment at this time.

With files from Graeme Benjamin