Police on scene of ‘unfolding incident’ in Cole Harbour

Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police are at the scene of what they’re calling an “unfolding incident” in Cole Harbour, which started early Saturday morning.

Part of Broom Road south of Main Street is blocked off by the RCMP. Police haven’t sent out a press release on the matter yet. #ColeHarbourNS pic.twitter.com/mju0tJMTcO — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) May 26, 2018

“More information will be shared as it is able to be released,” police said in a news release at 10:46 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area between 40 Broom Road and Highway 7 in Cole Harbour.

Witnesses told Global News that a large police presence was also seen at Auburn Drive High School, which is a short drive away.

Officers are setting up a tent next to something covered by a tarp. Two different people have told me that police were at Auburn Drive High School, a short drive away, earlier. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/XsoCmAFgtk — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) May 26, 2018

Police are unsure of when Broom Road will reopen.

A member of Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) also attended the scene. SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Someone wearing a #NovaScotia Serious Incident Response Team logo has arrived. #HalifaxNS pic.twitter.com/gvXjX6a1lh — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) May 26, 2018

More to come.