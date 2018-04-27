RCMP investigating shooting in North Preston

Halifax District RCMP are on scene in North Preston on Friday morning investigating reports of a shooting last night.

Police say they were called just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, after two men were allegedly seen firing multiple gunshots near the intersection of Downey Road and Alex Lane.

A black car was reportedly seen leaving the area. RCMP say the two people inside the vehicle are described as black males.

No one was injured during the incident and there was no damage to nearby homes.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.