‘He wanted everyone to love life’: Family of Eastern Passage homicide victim speak

The family of a young man who was gunned down in Eastern Passage, N.S., this week is speaking out.

Jamie Lee Bishop, 21, was shot in a drive-by shooting while walking down Hornes Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday. He was rushed to the nearby Dartmouth General Hospital by a responding RCMP officer, but later died.

Kirk Bishop, Jamie’s oldest brother, says he would like the world to know who Jamie was and why “this was so pointless.”

In an emailed statement to Global News, Kirk says Jamie “did not deserve this fate.” He says Jamie was a good young man who never caused any trouble in his life.

“He was not involved with drugs, guns and gangs,” Kirk said. “He loved life he wanted everyone to love life.”

Kirk says Jamie was a “smart kid” who was on the honour roll in high school. After finishing school, Jamie started a career in the fishing industry.

“He had big shoes to fill being a third generation scallop fishermen and became well known for being a good, hard worker and devoted most of his life to sea,” Kirk Bishop said in the statement.

“He was proud to be a fisherman.”

Kirk says his younger brother was doing well for himself, having purchased his own own car, truck, motorcycle and four wheeler. He says Jamie met his girlfriend a couple of months ago and moved to the city so he could be closer to her.

It was his first time leaving Lunenburg County, where his family is from.

“He was in love,” said Kirk Bishop. “He said he was happy.”

Krik says Jamie was planning on buying a house in Lunenburg because he didn’t care for the city life.

“Moving to the city may have cost him his life,” Kirk wrote. “He paid the ultimate price for love!”

RCMP have not made any arrests in connection in the homicide of Jamie Lee Bishop, but have said that they do not believe this was a random act.

Police have no suspect description and only a partial description of a suspect vehicle.

Investigators are looking for a dark, four-door Chevrolet car. The vehicle was last seen turning on to Cow Bay Road from Hornes Road.

Anyone with information about Bishiop’s homicide is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.