Brantford mother sexually assaulted, police say

Police are investigating a suspected sexual assault of a woman in Brantford.

READ MORE: Sexual assault suspect arrested in Hamilton

Around noon on Monday, police say the woman was walking with a child in a stroller on the trail by the Grand River near the Lorne Bridge, where a man approached her, pulled down her pants and touched her butt, causing the stroller to be knocked over.

Then, police say the suspect took off on foot with a group of other men.

The woman and child were not injured.

READ MORE: Tony Clement says cases like transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to healing lodge may lead to vigilantism

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Aasla of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 3001 or maasla@police.brantford.on.ca.

BPS is investigating an incident on the trails by the Grand River near the Lorne Bridge. A female was confronted by a male on the trails around 12:00 pm Monday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/tSf8hhXErn pic.twitter.com/g3zGueAdkV — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) September 26, 2018