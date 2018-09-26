Brantford mother sexually assaulted, police say
Police are investigating a suspected sexual assault of a woman in Brantford.
READ MORE: Sexual assault suspect arrested in Hamilton
Around noon on Monday, police say the woman was walking with a child in a stroller on the trail by the Grand River near the Lorne Bridge, where a man approached her, pulled down her pants and touched her butt, causing the stroller to be knocked over.
Then, police say the suspect took off on foot with a group of other men.
The woman and child were not injured.
READ MORE: Tony Clement says cases like transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to healing lodge may lead to vigilantism
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Aasla of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 3001 or maasla@police.brantford.on.ca.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.