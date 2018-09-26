Sexual assault suspect arrested in Hamilton

Police have arrested a teen in connection with three sexual assaults in Hamilton.

On Sept. 20, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man on a skateboard along Bayfront Trail and a 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene.

Further investigation revealed the suspect’s description matched that of a suspect involved in a sexual assault reported on Aug. 16 in the city’s west end.

He was also linked to a third sexual assault on the same day.

The Hamilton Police Sexual Assault Unit believes there may be other victims and is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Carolyne Rashford of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546-4614.