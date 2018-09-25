Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of two youth

A suspicious vehicle investigation in the city’s east end has resulted in the arrest of two teens.

A dark grey Dodge Caravan was spotted by police entering a plaza near Queenston and Nash Roads on Monday.

Authorities said the suspects fled on foot but were caught by police a short time later.

It’s alleged that one of the suspects was in possession of a spring-loaded knife.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen on Sept. 20.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old face a number of charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000.

