September 25, 2018 4:39 pm

Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of two youth

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Ken Mann/CHML File
A suspicious vehicle investigation in the city’s east end has resulted in the arrest of two teens.

A dark grey Dodge Caravan was spotted by police entering a plaza near Queenston and Nash Roads on Monday.

Authorities said the suspects fled on foot but were caught by police a short time later.

It’s alleged that one of the suspects was in possession of a spring-loaded knife.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen on Sept. 20.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old face a number of charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Global News