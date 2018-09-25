Halton police searching for suspect after robbery at Oakville Burger King

Halton police are investigating an alleged robbery at a restaurant in Oakville.

Police say around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, a man broke into the Burger King restaurant on Winston Churchill Boulevard by prying open the drive-thru window.

Once inside, police say the man stole a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene, but he was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years of age, with an average build, dark hair and dark stubble on his face. He was wearing white shoes, dark-coloured pants, dark shirt with the word “Affliction” written on the back of the shirt in white lettering, a dark baseball cap with an orange logo on it, as well as one red and one dark-coloured glove. The male suspect was also carrying a backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, Det. Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278.

Halton Police are seeking the identity of a male responsible for a break and enter last week at a Burger King restaurant located at 2460 Winston Churchill Blvd in Oakville: https://t.co/LsciNCiKRn. Know him? Our detectives would love to hear from you. ^jh pic.twitter.com/wrLOCEDOEQ — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) September 25, 2018