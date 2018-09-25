Halton police searching for suspect after robbery at Oakville Burger King
Halton police are investigating an alleged robbery at a restaurant in Oakville.
Police say around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, a man broke into the Burger King restaurant on Winston Churchill Boulevard by prying open the drive-thru window.
Once inside, police say the man stole a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene, but he was caught on surveillance video.
The suspect is described as 25-35 years of age, with an average build, dark hair and dark stubble on his face. He was wearing white shoes, dark-coloured pants, dark shirt with the word “Affliction” written on the back of the shirt in white lettering, a dark baseball cap with an orange logo on it, as well as one red and one dark-coloured glove. The male suspect was also carrying a backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, Det. Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278.
