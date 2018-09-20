Halton police arrest 3 suspects after Oakville break-ins

Three people have been arrested after an evening break-in spree in Oakville.
READ MORE: Online ad in Oakville leads to alleged robbery
Halton police were called to the area of Pilgrims Way and Glen Abbey Gate on Wednesday, in response to reports of three suspicious individuals.
Officers attended the area and three people were taken into custody.
Police say the suspects allegedly committed break-ins to residences on Greendale Trail and Monks Passage, and attempted break-ins at two garages on Pilgrims Way.
READ MORE: Attempted vehicle theft at Oakville dealership
A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old and a youth, all from Oakville, are now facing charges of break-and-enter.
Police are investigating to determine whether the suspects are responsible for other break-ins that have been reported in the surrounding neighbourhood within the last few weeks.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.