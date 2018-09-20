Halton police arrest 3 suspects after Oakville break-ins

Three people have been arrested after an evening break-in spree in Oakville.

Halton police were called to the area of Pilgrims Way and Glen Abbey Gate on Wednesday, in response to reports of three suspicious individuals.

Officers attended the area and three people were taken into custody.

Police say the suspects allegedly committed break-ins to residences on Greendale Trail and Monks Passage, and attempted break-ins at two garages on Pilgrims Way.

A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old and a youth, all from Oakville, are now facing charges of break-and-enter.

Police are investigating to determine whether the suspects are responsible for other break-ins that have been reported in the surrounding neighbourhood within the last few weeks.