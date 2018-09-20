Canada
September 20, 2018 3:25 pm

Attempted vehicle theft at Oakville dealership

By Reporter  900 CHML

Man accused of trying to steal vehicle from dealership in Oakville.

Global News File
A A

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a car dealership in Oakville.

READ MORE: Online ad in Oakville leads to alleged robbery

Halton Police were called early Thursday morning to the South Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Wyecroft Road, where a man was attempting to steal a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located and arrested a man tampering with another vehicle in the area.

READ MORE: Hamilton police announce arrest in fatal shootings of Angelo Musitano, woman in Vaughan

Jakub Glowinki of Mississauga is facing several charges.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Accused
Attempted
Charges
Dealership
Halton
HamOnt
Oakville
Police
Robbery
Theft
Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News