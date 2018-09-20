Attempted vehicle theft at Oakville dealership

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a car dealership in Oakville.

Halton Police were called early Thursday morning to the South Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Wyecroft Road, where a man was attempting to steal a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located and arrested a man tampering with another vehicle in the area.

Jakub Glowinki of Mississauga is facing several charges.