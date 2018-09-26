New Brunswick Museum proponents not worried about project’s future following provincial election

There are some questions surrounding ongoing plans for the new New Brunswick Museum, following Monday’s historic provincial election.

The Gallant government committed $50 million towards the five-year project last year.

Last week, Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, whose party had the most seats following Monday’s vote, admitted he had not yet closely scrutinized the finances of the project and would want to know the extent of federal involvement as well.

That hasn’t dampened the spirits within Saint John City Hall.

“I’ve had no indication from any of the parties that they’re not supportive of this project,” said Saint John Mayor Don Darling.

While they’re still waiting for the dust to settle on how a new minority provincial government will operate, Darling says the museum project has widespread support and would be money well spent.

“I would suspect there isn’t a province in this country that hasn’t seen an investment in an iconic beautiful contemporary space to celebrate history and culture as a good investment,” he said.

Shannon Merrifield chairs the museum’s board of directors and also believes the project merits the provincial cash.

In terms of federal support, she says there’s good news to come on that front in the very near future.

She also looks forward to meeting with government in whatever form it takes.

“We have an incredible project moving forward so we’re excited to meet and to speak with all the leaders of all the parties and work collaboratively together,” she said.

The five-year, possibly $100-million museum project, has a completion date of 2023. Demolition continues on the former coast guard site along the city’s waterfront. The city is demolishing one of the buildings as part of the plan and after the site has been cleared, it will be turned over to the province.