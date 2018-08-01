New Brunswick Museum unveils preliminary design of new facility

The New Brunswick Museum in Saint John is giving the public a sneak peek at its plans for a $100-million waterfront facility.

The new museum will be four storeys high and have 120,000 square feet of space.

Officials say they hope it will reflect the Saint John Harbour while acknowledging the city’s uptown area.

READ MORE: New Brunswick commits $50 million to new provincial museum in Saint John

The new building combines the current public exhibit centre in Market Square with the collections facility on Douglas Avenue.

It’s intended to provide an interesting visitor experience.

“Today, people like to see not just the exhibits but what goes on in the background,” said museum CEO Bill Hicks.

“There will be the ability to get a more expanded kind of experience, seeing conservation work being done and also being informed by exhibits.”

WATCH: New Brunswick purchases property for new museum in uptown Saint John

The new museum will be located on the former Coast Guard site overlooking the harbour.

The expected completion date is fall 2023.