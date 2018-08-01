Canada
August 1, 2018 4:03 pm

New Brunswick Museum unveils preliminary design of new facility

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The new $100 million dollar New Brunswick Museum is expected to open in 2023

New Brunswick Museum
A A

The New Brunswick Museum in Saint John is giving the public a sneak peek at its plans for a $100-million waterfront facility.

The new museum will be four storeys high and have 120,000 square feet of space.

Officials say they hope it will reflect the Saint John Harbour while acknowledging the city’s uptown area.

Story continues below

READ MORE: New Brunswick commits $50 million to new provincial museum in Saint John

The new building combines the current public exhibit centre in Market Square with the collections facility on Douglas Avenue.

It’s intended to provide an interesting visitor experience.

“Today, people like to see not just the exhibits but what goes on in the background,” said museum CEO Bill Hicks.

“There will be the ability to get a more expanded kind of experience, seeing conservation work being done and also being informed by exhibits.”

WATCH: New Brunswick purchases property for new museum in uptown Saint John

The new museum will be located on the former Coast Guard site overlooking the harbour.

The expected completion date is fall 2023.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bill Hicks
Coast Guard site
Development
Facility
market square
New
New Brunswick Museum
preliminary design
Saint John

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News