Canada
September 26, 2018 2:36 pm

Possible postal strike worries Ontario municipalities that rely on mail-in ballots, MP says

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant says she has heard from several isolated municipalities worried about how a shutdown of Canada Post will affect their mail-in votes.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Ka
A A

OTTAWA — Rural communities and a member of Parliament are raising concerns about the impact a potential work stoppage at Canada Post could have on Ontario’s municipal elections.

The Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have extended contract negotiations beyond today’s deadline for a strike or lockout, providing some hope that new deals can be struck without a service disruption.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Possible Canada Post strike could impact municipalities that rely on mail-in ballots

But in the absence of agreements, small communities that rely on mail-in ballots for the Oct. 22 municipal vote say they are looking for alternatives.

The Municipality of Dysart et al, in Ontario’s cottage country north of Toronto, says it could be heavily impacted by a postal strike.

READ MORE: Here’s why Canada Post workers are threatening to go on strike 

Just to the west, Brock Township is telling voters not to mail their ballots until there is confirmation a strike or lockout won’t happen.

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, who represents the rural riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke northwest of Ottawa, says she has heard from several isolated municipalities worried about how a shutdown of Canada Post will affect their mail-in votes.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Post
Cheryl Gallant
municipal election ontario
Ontario municipal election
Postal Strike
Postal Workers Strike
Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News