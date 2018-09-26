Possible postal strike worries Ontario municipalities that rely on mail-in ballots, MP says

OTTAWA — Rural communities and a member of Parliament are raising concerns about the impact a potential work stoppage at Canada Post could have on Ontario’s municipal elections.

The Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have extended contract negotiations beyond today’s deadline for a strike or lockout, providing some hope that new deals can be struck without a service disruption.

READ MORE: Possible Canada Post strike could impact municipalities that rely on mail-in ballots

But in the absence of agreements, small communities that rely on mail-in ballots for the Oct. 22 municipal vote say they are looking for alternatives.

The Municipality of Dysart et al, in Ontario’s cottage country north of Toronto, says it could be heavily impacted by a postal strike.

READ MORE: Here’s why Canada Post workers are threatening to go on strike

Just to the west, Brock Township is telling voters not to mail their ballots until there is confirmation a strike or lockout won’t happen.

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, who represents the rural riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke northwest of Ottawa, says she has heard from several isolated municipalities worried about how a shutdown of Canada Post will affect their mail-in votes.