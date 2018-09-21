Possible Canada Post strike could impact municipalities that rely on mail-in ballots

Canada Post unionized workers and the Crown corporation failed to reach a new deal at the end of August, and that now puts them in possible strike action which could begin on September 26.

The City of Peterborough says it’s making arrangements to minimize the possible impact a strike could have on residents and businesses.

Other municipalities like Dysart say they could be heavily impacted by a strike — especially with the municipal election set for October 2. In a tweet the municipality said:

Threat of a strike by Canada Post starting as early as September 26th will have a significant impact on our municipal election because we are using mail-in ballots. Election staff are working on a contingency plan in the event of a postal strike. Please check back for updates. — Dysart et al (@Dysartonline) September 20, 2018

The main point of contention for postal workers is pay differences. The union had argued that Canada Post’s 8,000 rural carriers — most of whom are women — were being paid substantially less than their majority-male urban co-workers.

The union is also concerned about working conditions such as an increase in more parcels being delivered while the volume of letters continues to decline.

The last time postal workers were off the job was in 2011 when members were locked out. The federal government legislated them back to work.