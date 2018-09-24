Downtown Edmonton bar Nyala Lounge stripped of business licence

A downtown bar that pleaded guilty to overcrowding earlier this year has had its business licence cancelled, the City of Edmonton announced on Monday.

A letter was issued by the city to strip Nyala Lounge of its licence on Sept. 19, after a recommendation from the Public Safety Compliance Team. The PSCT suggested the cancellation in the interest of “public and patron safety,” according to a news release from the city.

More information is expected to be released at a 1 p.m. news conference, but Nyala Lounge was one of two bars that pleaded guilty to overcrowding in July.

The Ethiopian restaurant and lounge, located at 98 Street and 108 Avenue, received a $3,000 fine. The bar’s owner, Mulugeta Tesfay, also received an additional $2,000 fine. That charge dates back to an overcrowding incident on March 5, 2017.

“Fire prevention officers set the maximum occupant loads after taking into account the amount of floor space as well as the number, location and size of fire exits,” assistant fire marshal Mario Arrotta said at the time. “Our goal is to ensure timely evacuation for both staff and patrons in the event of an emergency.”

The city didn’t specify exactly why the lounge lost its licence.

The lounge has 14 days to appeal to the Community Standards and Licence Appeal Committee, which the city said will allow the lounge to stay open until the hearing.

