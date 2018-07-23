2 Edmonton bars, including Whyte Ave hot spot, fined for overcrowding

A popular Whyte Avenue bar has been fined for overcrowding dating back to an incident during the Edmonton Oilers playoff run last spring.

In May 2018, Hudsons on Whyte pleaded guilty to overcrowding and received a $7,000 fine. The bar was inspected during an Oilers playoff game in April 2017 and found to be over capacity.

The pub is one of two local establishments recently found guilty of overcrowding.

READ MORE: Edmonton bars brace for assessments by accreditation program Best Bar None

In a news release issued Monday, the City of Edmonton said Nyala Lounge pleaded guilty last week to a charge of overcrowding.

The Ethiopian restaurant and lounge, located at 98 Street and 108 Avenue, received a $3,000 fine. The bar’s owner, Mulugeta Tesfay, also received an additional $2,000 fine. The charge dates back to an overcrowding incident on March 5, 2017.

The two Edmonton bars are the first venues convicted of overcrowding in the city this year. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it rarely sees multiple infractions from the same venue but that occupancy limits help protect the public.

“Fire prevention officers set the maximum occupant loads after taking into account the amount of floor space as well as the number, location and size of fire exits,” assistant fire marshal Mario Arrotta said.

“Our goal is to ensure timely evacuation for both staff and patrons in the event of an emergency.”

Occupancy numbers are monitored through routine inspections by the Edmonton Police Service and fire officials. Businesses can be fined up to $100,000 for a first overcrowding offence. Any further violations could result in upwards of $500,000 in fines. The Alberta Provincial Court determines the amount of the fine.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has started posting overcrowding convictions on the City of Edmonton’s website.