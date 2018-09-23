Cyclist killed in collision in Prince Edward County

A cyclist is dead after colliding with a motor vehicle at the intersection of Highway 62 and Union Road in Prince Edward County.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Highway 62 is closed between Valley Road and County Road 2 and will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

Detours have been set up in the area.

More details to follow…