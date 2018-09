Highway 7 near Breslau was closed between Greenhouse and Shantz Station roads Tuesday morning due to a single vehicle collision, OPP said.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on his Twitter feed the OPP are “responding to a bicyclist with no vital signs.”

#OPP currently responding to a bicyclist with no vital signs on #Hwy7 in #Kitchener.

There will be many bicyclists and pedestrians making thier way to school today. #BeAlert #BeSafe #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/E2tWxwKJSj — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 4, 2018

No word on when Highway 7 might reopen.

—More to come…