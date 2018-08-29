Investigations into Kitchener home explosion continue

There are currently two investigations underway looking into last week’s home explosion in Kitchener.

Last Thursday, Waterloo police announced that the death of Edra Hann was being treated as murder investigation. The 58-year-old was found dead in the backyard of a Kitchener home on Sprucedale Avenue after an explosion destroyed the residence just after 8 a.m. on Aug. 22.

A memorial was scheduled for her Wednesday morning.

Her husband, Udo Hahn, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital. Waterloo police said Wednesday morning that he was in critical condition and remains in intensive care.

Cherri Greeno, a spokesperson for the Waterloo Police, said that the investigation is ongoing and they are awaiting a report from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office (OFM).

The second investigation would be into the cause of the explosion.

Onsite testing by fire officials has concluded, according to Colleen Collins, a spokesperson for the city of Kitchener.

In an email, she said that “the onsite work has concluded and the samples/evidence collected has been sent to the Centre of Forensic Science in Toronto.”

Collins said that the investigation is in the hands of the OFM and that the city is assisting the agency when needed but its focus has turned to helping area residents cope in the wake of the explosion which saw two other homes heavily damaged and forced the evacuation of 16 other homes on Sprucedale Avenue.

“Our focus is now on supporting this neighbourhood in recovering from this traumatic event,” she said.