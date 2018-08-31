Crime
August 31, 2018 1:27 pm

19-year-old man arrested in Kitchener stabbing incident

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a man was stabbed during a fight.

Police say they were called to the area of 250 Chandler Dr. in Kitchener Tuesday night for a report of a man being stabbed.

They said that two men got into an altercation, and one man stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect is facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-750-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

