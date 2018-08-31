19-year-old man arrested in Kitchener stabbing incident

Waterloo police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a man was stabbed during a fight.

Police say they were called to the area of 250 Chandler Dr. in Kitchener Tuesday night for a report of a man being stabbed.

READ MORE: Pair fail in attempt to rob Kitchener convenience store

They said that two men got into an altercation, and one man stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

READ MORE: Investigations into Kitchener home explosion continue

The suspect is facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-750-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.