Pair fail in attempt to rob Kitchener convenience store

A pair of would-be robbers were foiled in their attempt to rob a convenience store on River Road East late Wednesday night.

Waterloo police received a call about the incident just after 11 p.m.

Police said two armed men went into the convenience store, one with a rifle while the other had a sledge hammer.

An altercation ensued between the clerk and the men, allowing the clerk to run out of the store and yell for help.

The two men then fled the store empty-handed and took off in a vehicle.

One suspect was described as being five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a skeleton mask. His partner was wearing a black mask and was about six-feet tall with an average build.