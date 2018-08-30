Crime
August 30, 2018 3:39 pm
Updated: August 30, 2018 3:57 pm

Pair fail in attempt to rob Kitchener convenience store

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
File Image
A A

A pair of would-be robbers were foiled in their attempt to rob a convenience store on River Road East late Wednesday night.

Waterloo police received a call about the incident just after 11 p.m.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 19-year-old man arrested in connection to incident that injured Waterloo officers

Police said two armed men went into the convenience store, one with a rifle while the other had a sledge hammer.

An altercation ensued between the clerk and the men, allowing the clerk to run out of the store and yell for help.

READ MORE: Break-in call leads Waterloo police to discovery of fake gun, ID, credit cards

The two men then fled the store empty-handed and took off in a vehicle.

One suspect was described as being five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a skeleton mask. His partner was wearing a black mask and was about six-feet tall with an average build.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
kitchener robbery
river road east
River road east robbery
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News