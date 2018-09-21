Vote-splitting speculation ramps up in final days of N.B. election campaign

With the New Brunswick election campaign entering the home stretch, it’s becoming clear that the Liberals and Conservatives are in a tight race. With that in mind, more attention is being paid to the potential impact of the province’s third-party candidates.

Gallant, campaigning Friday morning in Fredericton, was asked about the possibility of vote splitting.

“There’s no doubt that there’s some people who are toying to vote for the Green Party or the NDP, and I would ask them humbly to look at our progressive platform,” said Gallant.

“If they don’t, the fear is that because of some vote splitting there could be a Conservative government led by Blaine Higgs that is prepared to make cuts.”

Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs began his day campaigning in Fredericton and Moncton before heading for northern New Brunswick. He also addressed the potential of vote splitting.

“(Gallant)’s out there … basically suggesting to and trying to manipulate the other voters who would support Green or NDP,” said Higgs.

There is the sentiment that a vote for the People’s Alliance Party would erode Conservative support. Higgs admits vote splitting is a concern.

“I think the threat for that is another four years of Brian Gallant and the province can’t afford that.”

Meanwhile, well-known Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki was on hand in Moncton to support the Green Party’s campaign. Leader David Coon called Gallant’s comments on vote splitting interesting, given recent remarks.

“He was very clear and explicit that he looked forward to working with Green MLAs in the Legislative Assembly should we be given the balance of responsibility,” Coon said.

Campaigning in Saint John, the leader of the NDP spoke of the possibility of a minority government, calling a majority government more dangerous.

“You have complacency and they don’t work hard for the people who put them in power,” added Jennifer McKenzie.

Meanwhile, Liberal premiers from Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador will join Gallant on the campaign trail this weekend.

