Atlantic premiers to campaign with Gallant on N.B. campaign’s last full day

Brian Gallant is bringing in some campaign help ahead of Monday’s New Brunswick election: Atlantic Canada’s other Liberal premiers.

Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil, Prince Edward Island’s Wade MacLauchlan, and Dwight Ball of Newfoundland and Labrador will join New Brunswick’s Liberal leader Sunday.

Gallant, who is in a tight race with Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, says the premiers’ support is “much appreciated.”

He notes in a press release that the Atlantic premiers have “worked together in unprecedented ways” to help the regional economy.

The region is also represented federally entirely by Liberal MPs.