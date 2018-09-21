Environment
September 21, 2018 2:20 pm

Suzuki doubles down on criticisms of federal environment minister

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. David Suzuki speaks at a Special Chiefs Assembly / Conference on Climate Change and the Environment in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
David Suzuki has doubled down on his criticism of Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, saying she’s being a hypocrite when she says she’s committed to the Paris accord and the Trudeau government is “going full bore.”

The prominent environmentalist repeated the call for McKenna to quit Friday in Moncton, N.B., while helping to campaign for the Green Party in next week’s provincial election.

Suzuki says it’s ridiculous that the Trudeau government is using targets set by the former Harper government.

He says McKenna should resign if she means what she says about climate change.

Suzuki first made the call earlier this week in La Presse.

Speaking at a G7 meeting in Halifax, McKenna said quitting is easy, but it’s hard to do what the government is doing and she wants to remain in the job.

