Police continue search for suspect in east end London shooting

London police have issued a photo of a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place at an east end Tim Hortons on Sept. 12.

Police say the photograph of Zachary McDermott is taken from surveillance footage recorded on the day of the shooting at the restaurant on Dundas Street.

The shooting left 21-year-old Christopher Clements-Card wounded. He later died in hospital.

Police have arrested two 19-year-old Londoners in relation to the case who have been charged with being in a motor vehicle with a firearm.

McDermott, 18, of London is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

With an ongoing murder investigation, police are appealing to the public for any information regarding any person who may be helping McDermott avoid arrest.

It is a criminal offence for anyone who, knowing that a person has been a party to a murder, helps that person escape.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of McDermott is urged to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If seen, police say McDemott should not be approached and that 911 should be contacted immediately.