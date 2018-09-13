London man dead in afternoon shooting at east end Tim Hortons

A young man has died of his injuries in an afternoon shooting at an east London Tim Horton’s Wednesday, London police say.

Officers are looking for three men who confronted the victim and another person in the parking lot of the coffee shop on Dundas Street near Industrial Road and Bonaventure Drive.

The three men were in a silver four-door sedan, when one of them fired multiple shots, striking the victim, investigators said.

The men then fled in the vehicle. The car believed to be involved in the shooting was found a short distance away from the scene, officers said.

According to police, they found the victim, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Clements-Card of London, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the Tim Horton’s around 2:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since been pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Thursday.

The person with the victim was not injured, and this was not a random shooting, investigators said.

Police are searching for the three men in the vehicle.

The investigation is still in its early stages and police are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.