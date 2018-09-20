Six people charged after New Minas car dealership defrauded of $1.3M

Six Nova Scotia residents are facing charges after a car dealership in New Minas, N.S., was defrauded of $1.3 million, related to 26 pre-owned vehicles.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce would not speak to the fraud itself, but said six people were arrested on Wednesday following the 16-month investigation.

“It can be a bit of a head-scratcher,” said Joyce. “When there’s 26 cars involved, sometimes that adds up pretty quickly.”

Joyce says more than one dealership was involved in the investigation, but only one was defrauded.

Two men and a woman from Kentville, a man and a woman from Berwick, and a man from Canning were arrested at their homes without incident.

All six are facing charges of fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, and possession of proceeds of crime.

The suspects have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Dec. 11.