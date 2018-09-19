Masked male charged for carrying large knife downtown

A 33-year-old male has been caught by police, after carrying a large knife at the 1800 block of Scarth Street.

Around 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, the male was seen riding a bicycle and wearing a Guy Fawkes mask in the style of the film “V for Vendetta”.

READ MORE: Regina still has one of the highest crime rates in Canada, but numbers are trending down

Two more knives were discovered after officers searched the man.

During his arrest, one of the hidden knives had cut the male and he was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Thief uses Halloween mask in east Regina robbery

The man is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and has since been released on an appearance notice.

He will appear in provincial court on Oct. 29.