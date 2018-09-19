Thief uses Halloween mask in east Regina robbery

Regina police are investigating a robbery, after a thief used a Halloween mask to steal from a business in the 2200 east block of Victoria Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The male is described at approximately 6”0 tall, medium build, wearing a red Halloween mask and a black trench coat. He also had a silver bag on his back and fled the area on a bike.

Officers did not say what, if anything, was stolen.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information should contact the Regina Police service at 306-777-6500 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.