Regina police looking for woman after home robbery

Regina police are looking for a woman after a home robbery on Sunday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of Broadway Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. The victim reported hearing a knock at his door, and when he answered, a woman he did not know asked to come inside and use the phone.

He allowed her to use the phone and once she was done, he asked her to leave the house. At this point, police said the woman grabbed a knife and demanded money.

The man handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as an Indigenous woman in her 30s, five-foot-six with a medium build, wearing all black and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.