September 16, 2018 5:17 pm
Updated: September 16, 2018 5:39 pm

Shots fired in North Central home

By Online Producer  Global News

Police were called to the 800 block of Garnet Street at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when residents of the house reported they were woken by the sounds of gunfire.

The Regina Police Service is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect or suspects after shots were reportedly fired at a Regina residence early Sunday morning.

Police conducted a brief search on and around the property but no suspects were located.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

