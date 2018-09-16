Shots fired in North Central home
A A
The Regina Police Service is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect or suspects after shots were reportedly fired at a Regina residence early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 800 block of Garnet Street at about 2:30 a.m. when residents of the house reported they were woken by the sounds of gunfire.
READ MORE: Regina police investigating alleged home invasion
Police conducted a brief search on and around the property but no suspects were located.
No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.