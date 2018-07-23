Regina still has one of the highest crime rates in Canada, but numbers are trending down

Saskatchewan continues to lead the country in crime stats but some good news for the Queen City, We could be getting a little safer.

That’s according to new numbers released by Statistics Canada this morning.

Regina’s crime severity index dropped by 11 per cent in 2017, the second largest dip in the country.

That follows a 15 per cent increase from the year before.

The report says less break and enters and a decrease in robberies contributed to the decline.

However, Regina still remains near the top with the third highest crime severity index and the second highest crime rates.

Saskatoon leads the country in both.

The crime severity index takes into account the volume and seriousness of the crime.