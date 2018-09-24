Winnipeg girls to be taught soccer skills by Olympian Desiree Scott

She’s a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and professional soccer player now, but when Desiree Scott was growing up in Winnipeg she relied on some community programs to stay on the field.

The Team Canada member says KidSport, a national not-for-profit organization, helped pay her registration fees at times.

“Tournaments add up and all these little costs add up for parents, it’s nice to have, you know, a foundation like that, that can support kids,” Scott said.

Scott is now giving back to the organization that once helped her by running her fourth soccer camp in Winnipeg for girls fall. Anyone from a financially disadvantaged family has a chance to be sponsored by companies or individuals to go to the camp.

“I remember being that little kid who was eight-years-old, wanting to play professionally,” Scott said.

***** W I N N I P E G ***** some fun news!!!! My Desiree Scott Soccer Camp for @KidSportWpg is back for 2018!!! Registration info is up and ready for ya!!! https://t.co/zUXu9Zoeyi pic.twitter.com/AZ6w2ixTpx — Desiree Scott (@MsDScott11) September 14, 2018

When she’s not representing Canada, Scott plays for the Utah Royals FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. She said giving back to girls who want to follow in her footsteps never gets old.

The soccer camp kicks off Oct. 27 and 28 at the Axworthy Health and RecPlex at the University of Winnipeg.