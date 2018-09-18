Kingston golfer strives to get better in hopes of heading south of the border

Kingston’s Ashton McCulloch wants to go as far as the sport of golf will take him.

The American Junior Golf Association currently ranks McCulloch as the No. 1 junior golfer in Canada at the age of 16.

They rank the players on the basis of their results at the Future Links Tour events.

Last weekend in Mansonville, Que., McCulloch fired rounds of 71, 69 and 71. He finished in second place in the final tournament of the season.

“I didn’t putt as well as I can, but I still played some decent golf,” said the Grade 11 student at Holy Cross Secondary School.

McCulloch started playing golf at a very early age in Amherstview and his father John said it was evident right from the start that his son displayed some raw talent.

“I just love the game and want to get better,” added McCulloch.

“It doesn’t feel like work. I just love the game so much and I’m here all the time.”

McCulloch often plays out of the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club in Kingston, the site of last year’s Canadian Junior Championships.

“It’s a great course and a great place to learn the game. Everybody here is willing to offer a tip or two on how to play the game. I soak up as much information as I can,” added the 2018 winner of the Kingston Junior Showcase tournament at the Loyalist Country Club in Bath.

McCulloch strives to do well at school, knowing the importance of academics when it comes to scholarships.

“I would love to get a scholarship in the United States. My preference would be a school in the south where I could play golf all year round.”

He’s already received a number of offers from NCAA school’s but isn’t allowed to comment because of certain restrictions.

With his competitive season behind him, McCulloch is now focused on playing high school golf and helping his teammates at Holy Cross qualify for the Ontario championships next month in Oshawa.