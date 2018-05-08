Kingston junior golf champion headed south of the border

Years of hard work have paid off for Kingston’s Kiley Rodrigues.

The 17-year-old graduate of Holy Cross Secondary School has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Arkansas State University on a Full Athletic Scholarship for the fall of 2018.

“It’s been my dream since elementary school,” said Rodrigues, the junior champion at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club.

“I’ve always wanted a golf scholarship and now my dream has come true.”

Rodrigues enjoyed a measure of success in the summer of 2017. She placed 10th at the Ontario Junior championships and was fourth at the Golf Canada Future Links Atlantic championship tournament.

She raised a number of eyebrows in the United States by advancing to the semi-finals at the Women’s Western Junior championships in Romeoville, Ill.

Through a press release, Arkansas State coach Desbiens Shaw was thrilled to have Rodrigues join their golfing program.

“I’m very excited,” Shaw said. “Kiley has succeeded at various levels of junior golf in Canada and we look forward to her making an impact right away for our team. We welcome her to our Red Wolves family.”

Kiley becomes the second member of the Rodrigues family to earn an athletic scholarship in the United States.

In 2015 her brother Connor started playing golf for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Kiley plans on fine-tuning her golf game this summer before heading to Jonesboro, Ark., on Aug. 11.

She admits to having two dreams that will hopefully come true. Like most young golfers, she would love to earn a card and play on the professional tour.

“To play alongside Brooke Henderson on the LPGA tour would be awesome,” said the talented ball striker from the Limestone City.

One dream realized. One to go.