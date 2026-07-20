Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti embracing bigger expectations after signing long-term deal

Now that Cole Perfetti has secured his long-term financial future by signing his first big-ticket contract, the Winnipeg Jets forward understands the real work is just beginning.

The 24-year-old spoke publicly Monday for the first time since inking a five-year, US$30-million extension last week. The contract — a significant raise from the US$3.25 million he was making the last two seasons — locks up Perfetti through the 2030-31 campaign and comes with heightened expectations.

“That’s my expectation, is to take another big leap and another step,” Perfetti said. “The management has, obviously, put that faith in me. Now it’s my job to go out there and play and live up to those expectations and I’m very excited for that.”

The timing also worked out perfectly for the young forward.

By hashing out the fine details of a multi-year pact last week, both sides avoided an awkward and potentially contentious salary arbitration process. Instead of entering a hearing on Monday, Perfetti was able to celebrate the news with teammates at captain Adam Lowry’s wedding over the weekend.

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“Perfect timing, I guess you could say,” Perfetti said. “It was great to see (my teammates) and they were obviously super happy, super supportive.”

The deal ultimately reflects Perfetti’s admiration for the city and the team.

“We love being in Winnipeg, being in Canada, being part of the organization,” he added.

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Perfetti has evolved into a trusted piece of the NHL club’s top-six forward group, playing mostly on the second line the last four seasons. He has 59 goals and 98 assists in 290 NHL regular-season games, adding six points in 14 career playoff games.

Perfetti’s best offensive performance came in 2024-25, when he played all 82 games and registered 18 goals and 50 points. Hoping to build on those numbers last season, the Whitby, Ont., native was hampered by a high-ankle sprain suffered in the pre-season.

He was limited to 12 goals and 32 points in 68 games in 2025-26. Perfetti admitted that playing for a new contract during a down year was difficult to navigate.

“Two of the last three years have been contract years for me, so say what you want about it, there is a little bit of extra pressure,” Perfetti said.

“It’s not the easiest thing mentally, so now to be able to just kind of settle in for five years, dig my roots in and be able to just go be the person and player that I know I can be is really relaxing for me a little bit.”

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Perfetti said the magnitude of the moment hit home during a car ride out to the lake with his parents, when his agent called to deliver the final terms of the contract.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be here today,” Perfetti said. “All the hard work and effort and time that they gave up so I could be in this position is, I can’t thank them enough. They might have shed some tears and was very emotional during that time.”

Perfetti is expected to be a key piece on Winnipeg’s second line, a trio that could feature Viggo Bjorck, the 18-year-old centre the Jets selected eighth overall in June. While still young himself, Perfetti acknowledged his new contract brings a heightened responsibility to lead, both on and off the ice, much like the veterans who supported him went he entered the NHL.

“It wasn’t too long ago that I was in his shoes playing as a young guy,” Perfetti said of Bjorck. “Having someone who’s a similar age that kind of just went through the ups and downs of it all being a younger guy, maybe being able to connect with him and relate to him a little more, it might be able to help both of us.”

While the Jets will celebrate locking up a young core piece, another player has dominated the headlines this summer. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been the subject of major trade rumours for several weeks but is still under contract with Winnipeg for the next five years.

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Perfetti didn’t have many answers regarding the situation but is hoping to see the Hart Trophy and three-time Vezina Trophy winner back with the Jets come fall.

“We know as much as everyone else in the city of Winnipeg. We’re very anxious to know too,” Perfetti said. “We obviously know how special he is as a player and as a person, and we want to be fighting with him day in and day out.”