Winnipeg Blue Bombers inducting 2 Grey Cup-winning teams for 2026 hall of fame class

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced their hall of fame class of 2026 and this year it includes no players or individuals.

The Bombers are instead recognizing two of their Grey Cup-winning squads, with the club to induct both the 1988 and the 1990 Grey Cup champion teams. Both were led by head coach Mike Riley as they join the 1984 championship team in the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame.

“We are thrilled to add two more Grey Cup championship teams to the Winnipeg Football Club’s Hall of Fame,” said Winnipeg Football Club president & CEO Wade Miller in a media release.

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“The ’88 and ’90 teams won two championships in three years and were led by two icons in franchise history in GM Cal Murphy and head coach Mike Riley and featured some of the greatest legends to ever wear a Blue Bomber uniform.”

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The 1988 Bombers finished 9-9 and became the first .500 team to win the Grey Cup. Receiver James Murphy led the Blue and Gold over the BC Lions in the title game with five catches for 165 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Gray made a thrilling interception to seal the victory with less than two minutes remaining.

The 1990 edition captured the club’s 10th championship for their third Grey Cup in just seven seasons. Tom Burgess and Greg Battle were named the offensive and defensive MVPs, while Warren Hudson was the top Canadian as they defeated Edmonton to win the cup.

Both teams will be recognized during the Bombers home game on Friday, Sept. 25 against the Toronto Argonauts. The Blue Bombers Hall of Fame Celebration goes the next night at the RBC Convention Centre.

“Congrats to everyone who played critical roles on those two teams who now take their rightful place in our hall,” said Miller.