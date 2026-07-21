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Sports

Defensive linemen Lemon, Hendrix back with Argos

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2026 11:48 am
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) hoists the Grey Cup as the Alouettes celebrate defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) hoists the Grey Cup as the Alouettes celebrate defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. JCO
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TORONTO – Shawn Lemon and DeWayne Hendrix are back with the Toronto Argonauts.

The CFL team signed the American defensive linemen Tuesday.

The six-foot-two, 242-pound Lemon won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2017. The 37-year-old begins his third stint with the Argos, having previously played for the team from 2016-18 and in 2019.

The well-travelled Lemon has also been with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2011), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2011, 2016), Edmonton Elks (2012), Calgary Stampeders (2013-14, 2021-22), Ottawa Redblacks (2015), B.C. Lions (2018, ’19, ’23) and Montreal Alouettes (2023-25).

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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are the lone CFL team that Lemon hasn’t been with over his pro career.

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Lemon retired April 10, 2024 but was suspended indefinitely by the CFL two weeks later for betting on league games while with Calgary in 2021. He came out of retirement to play in Montreal’s first four regular-season games in 2024 while appealing his suspension before it took immediate effect July 4, 2024.

After becoming a free agent in the off-season, Lemon was reinstated by the CFL on July 16, 2025. However, upon signing with a new team Lemon was required to serve a two-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

He ultimately re-signed with Montreal and appeared in five regular-season games that year with the Alouettes.

A three-time Grey Cup champion, Lemon has registered 270 tackles, 103 sacks, 30 forced fumbles and two interceptions in 147 career regular-season games.

Hendrix spent his first three CFL seasons with Toronto (2021-23) and re-signed with the franchise Jan. 19. But he was released last week after not appearing in any games.

Hendrix also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2024) and B.C. Lions (2025). The six-foot-four, 275-pound Hendrix had 21 tackles and four sacks last season in Vancouver and over his CFL tenure has recorded 103 tackles, 16 sacks and two forced fumbles.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.

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