Kingston golfer beats incredible odds, gets two holes in one during same game

After 35 years of playing golf, Kingston’s Andy Young finally connected for a hole-in-one.

It came on number five at the Colonade Golf and Country Club near Joyceville.

But the 74-year-old retired Scotsman wasn’t satisfied with just one. He proceeded to do the unthinkable. Minutes later, he scored another hole-in-one — acing the par three, 7th hole.

“I was giving up hope of ever getting a hole-in-one,” said Young, a retired worker from the Ontario Ministry of Health.

“I can’t describe it. I finally got one. Then to get another one just two holes later. I just can’t believe it.”

Witnessing the incredible feat were playing partners Kevin Yeoman, Stewart Babcock and Mike Carrigan.

The odds of a player scoring two holes in one during the same round is said to be 67 million to one.

“It was a mind blower,” said Carrigan, who plays golf with Young about four times a week.

“His first hole in one was fantastic. There were high-five’s all around. We said congratulations, you’re buying the first round of beers. But the second time we couldn’t believe it. Two! Two holes in one! Absolutely unbelievable. But we were there, we saw it, it happened.”

Young shrugged off the incredible accomplishment and the odds that surrounded the two perfect shots.

The likeable Scotsman with a 16 handicap was just happy to finally get his hole-in-one.

“I finally got one. That second ace was nice, but it certainly cost me a lot of beer.”

His playing partners appreciated the free cocktails and encouraged their golfing buddy to buy some lottery tickets.