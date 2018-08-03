Sports
August 3, 2018 1:03 pm
Updated: August 3, 2018 1:09 pm

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson hits hole-in-one at British Women’s Open

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson hits hole-in-one

LANCASHIRE, England – Canada’s Brooke Henderson is aces at the British Women’s Open.

Henderson had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole in the second round of the LPGA major event on Friday. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., finished the day tied for eighth at 5 under overall after shooting a 2-under 70 round.

Using a nine-iron on the par 3 No. 9, Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole.

It’s the second ace of her professional career.

England’s Florentyna Parker had a hole-in-one on the same hole in Thursday’s first round.

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum is atop the leaderboard after back-to-back 67s put her at 10 under.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

