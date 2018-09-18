Pair of TV shows to film in Cambridge these week, expect traffic delays

Those driving through Cambridge should be prepared for delays on Thursday and Friday for production of a couple of TV series.

The city says to expect stoppages in the areas surrounding 98 Shade St. and 50 Ainslie St. N. on Thursday as well as 30 Glamis Rd. on Friday as filming of the Netflix series The October Faction returns to Cambridge.

The production will also swallow up parking spaces in Galt Arena Gardens, Soper Park and Market Lot.

Production on The October Faction has been in the city before and is expected to continue throughout the fall into December.

Murdoch Mysteries! will once again also be filming in Cambridge on Friday in the area of Blair and Blenheim Roads, which may cause delays.

The production will also take up parking spaces both on and off local streets while filming is taking place.

The city says production will not take place on either show during rush hour.