Cambridge OPP set up shop in new temporary location following fire

The OPP announced Monday morning that the Cambridge detachment has found a temporary new home in the city.

The temporary detachment will not be open to the public although front-line service delivery continues throughout the region. It will house administrative staff and officers.

The old home for the detachment, which was located at 500 Beaverdale Rd., was destroyed by fire on Sept. 4. There will be no services offered to the public from the temporary location.

The OPP also said that there are plans underway to find the Cambridge detachment a permanent home.

The existing numbers for the detachment have been forwarded to the new location and the OPP is asking that members of the public call 519-650-0150 or 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergency police assistance.

