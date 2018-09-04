OPP detachment in Cambridge catches fire

Firefighters are responding to the OPP detachment in Cambridge after it caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News everyone got out of the building “safely.”
Police said there is no indication on what caused the fire.
Beaverdale Road is closed between Stager Place and the roundabout at Hespeler Road.
The City of Cambridge urged people to avoid driving on Highway 401 nearby as traffic was slow.
More to follow…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.