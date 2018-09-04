OPP detachment in Cambridge catches fire

Firefighters are responding to the OPP detachment in Cambridge after it caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News everyone got out of the building “safely.”

Fire crews are currently responding to an active fire at the #cbridge OPP detachment on Beaverdale Rd. We understand that all staff are safe. Beaverdale is closed between Stager Pl & Hespeler roundabout. Traffic is slow on 401 due to heavy smoke. Use caution & avoid the area — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) September 4, 2018

Police said there is no indication on what caused the fire.

Beaverdale Road is closed between Stager Place and the roundabout at Hespeler Road.

The City of Cambridge urged people to avoid driving on Highway 401 nearby as traffic was slow.

