Cause of OPP fire at Cambridge detachment remains under investigation

The cause of the fire at the OPP detachment in Cambridge remains under investigation, a spokesperson for the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management told Global News on Friday.

The agency pegs the damage to the 32-year-old building at over a million dollars.

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out at the OPP detachment on Beaverdale Road.

New temporary location: Milton OPP – collision reporting center

203 Steeles Ave East, Milton Ont.

Phone – 905-878-2307

Detachment Commander – S/Sgt John Mraud

Detachment commander John Mraud quickly noticed the flames out the window and managed to get everyone out of the building unharmed.

“I was just looking out my detachment window when I noticed some flames and smoke so I walked outside just to see where it was coming from and I saw flames and a lot darker smoke coming from the back corner of the roof,” he explained.

“So I went back inside the detachment and a 911 call was made to fire and we evacuated the building.”

OPP Const. Lauren Ball said there were “five or six” people inside the building when the fire broke out.

The OPP detachment will temporarily take up office in Milton at the collision reporting centre on Steeles Avenue.